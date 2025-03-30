LPL Financial LLC Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dover worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

