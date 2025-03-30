LPL Financial LLC Has $27.72 Million Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,475 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

BUFF opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

