LPL Financial LLC Has $34.27 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,703,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $29.39 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

