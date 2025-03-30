LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.23 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

