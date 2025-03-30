LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,676 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

