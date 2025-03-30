LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

