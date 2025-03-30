LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,875 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.90% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 90,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $482.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

