LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,053 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $56.63 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

