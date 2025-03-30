LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.16% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

