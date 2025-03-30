LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.80% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

FPX stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

