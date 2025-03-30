LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.75 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

