LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,867 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 334,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 274,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.