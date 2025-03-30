Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

