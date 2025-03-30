Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.27% of Medpace worth $854,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $312.36 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.15.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

