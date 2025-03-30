Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 249,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 178,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

