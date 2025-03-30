Napatree Capital LLC Buys 308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

