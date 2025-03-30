Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

