Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $866,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $267.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 785.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total value of $3,405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,336,187.63. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. The trade was a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,400,219. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

