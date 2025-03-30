Piper Sandler Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $11.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $448,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

