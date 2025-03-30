Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIGR. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGR stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective on the stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

