Quantbot Technologies LP Has $214,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $376.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.80 and a 200-day moving average of $413.40. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.31 and a 52-week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

