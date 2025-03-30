Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 952 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

