Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

CMBS stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

