Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,603 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

