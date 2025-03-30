Sei Investments Co. Acquires 64,602 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.86 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

