Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

