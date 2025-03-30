Sei Investments Co. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cactus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

