Sei Investments Co. Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.25.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $236.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average of $351.63. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

