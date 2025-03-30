Sei Investments Co. Has $10.87 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 670.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $305.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.92 and its 200-day moving average is $349.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $288.31 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.