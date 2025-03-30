Sei Investments Co. Has $11.56 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

