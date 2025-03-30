Sei Investments Co. Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Waters worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,123,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,717,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,272,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $361.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.60.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.40.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

