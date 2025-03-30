Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,917 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

