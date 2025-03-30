Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $13,769,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

