Sei Investments Co. Purchases 63 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel Group worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,743,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,853.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,865.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,729.19. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

