Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Science Applications International worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

