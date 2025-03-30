Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 502,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in CEMEX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

