Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,896 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

