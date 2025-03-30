Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

