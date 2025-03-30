Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

