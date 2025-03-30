Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

