SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $33,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 451,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $9,255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 204,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $638.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

