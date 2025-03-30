STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,830,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $873,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 175,993 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,084,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 146,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

