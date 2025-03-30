Stevens Capital Partners Buys 145 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

