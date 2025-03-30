Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Profile



Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

