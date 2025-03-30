Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Allient in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Allient during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities raised Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.59. Allient Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Allient’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

