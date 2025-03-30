Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

