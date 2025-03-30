Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

