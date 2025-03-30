Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 13,768 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $155.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

