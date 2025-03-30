Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $385.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.62. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

