TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $870,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.88.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $305.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.23. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.